American Legion hosts annual Onslow County Veterans Stand Down for vets in need

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Over 40 community and veteran organizations came together to assist retired service members struggling with homelessness.

The American Legion hosts the annual Onslow County Veterans Stand Down, giving resources to those who need it.

Veterans received clothes, blankets, toiletries, haircuts, and food.

Organizations also offered services like health care, mental health, and housing assistance.

Wendy Silvera is the coordinator of the event and says there is a homeless population within Jacksonville and wants to help them get the right resources for whatever they may need.

“It’s something very near to our heart because we are veterans, and we understand, you know, none of us are that far away from one paycheck away from being in the same situation. So when we are blessed, like he said, we definitely want to be able to give back and I think we’re stronger as a community when we all pull together and do that,” said Wendy Silvera, Event Coordinator.

Silvera adds that veterans in attendance were appreciative of the resources provided. The sponsors, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9133, thank the community for coming together to put on the event.