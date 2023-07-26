JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Chapter 265 American Legion Riders will be hosting the third annual Poker Run.

There are prizes up to $250 if you have the best hand. There will be a $15 donation per hand and all donations will go to support veteran programs. Depending on your route, your ride will range from 140-175 miles.

The run is open to all vehicles. There will also be a raffle, auction, music and free food for all riders. It will be $5 a plate for non-riders.

The ride will start at American Legion Post 265, 146 Broadhurst Road. Registration is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.