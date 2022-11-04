JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An observance in Jacksonville was the unofficial kickoff of several activities and events centered around Veterans Day in the community.

The annual Freedom Fountain Observance took place on Friday morning. The Onslow Civics Affairs Committee and the city honored those who passed through Onslow County while serving our country during the ceremony.

“This is a military community. Seventy percent of the military personnel who work on base live out in Jacksonville and Onslow County. So, we feel it’s important to stay connected to who we are and who we represent,” said Jacksonville Council Member Cindy Edwards.

The current fountain replaced the original one in 2012. It features a disappearing edge and 50 bubblers, one for each state of the union.

“It represents freedom and those who fight for freedom,” said Edwards.

The observance featured speeches, the presentation of colors, a dedication pledge, and the pouring of water from different parts of the county into the fountain.

This was just the beginning of what’s to come this November. The Marine Corps birthday and Veterans Day are just around the corner, and there are several events happening throughout the community to celebrate.

