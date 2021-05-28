Annual Memorial Day Observance to be virtual

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – The Military Order of the Purple Heart Beirut Memorial Chapter 642 will host the annual Memorial Day Observance without an in-person audience for 2021. The event is set for 11 AM, Monday, May 31, 2021, at the Coastal Carolina Veterans Cemetery.

The Chapter is the official host of the area Memorial Day Observance and will continue that duty. A limited number of chapter members will be present for the observance which will be streamed live on the City of Jacksonville Government’s Facebook Page and will be replayed on G10TV.

The observance includes a tradition of reading the names of fallen shipmates since the last Memorial Day and honors to all those who have passed since their service to the country. During the observance, the cemetery is closed to the public but upon the conclusion of the event, the cemetery will be open to the public.

Only designated Chapter members and the video production crew will be present and all will be using social distancing as appropriate for their functions.