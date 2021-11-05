Anticipated bad weather cancels Veterans Parade, Family Fun Event in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Organizers of the Veterans Parade (NCOA Downeast Chapter 906) and the Family Fun Event (Jacksonville Recreation) have canceled activities for this year’s Veterans Tribute Weekend in Jacksonville due to inclement weather forecasted for Saturday.

“Due to the inclement weather predicted for Saturday, November 6, we felt it was best to cancel the event at the Jacksonville Commons. We’ve had multiple vendors regretfully back out, and others express concern over the safety of their equipment,” said Nick Brauninger with Jacksonville Recreation.

This was scheduled to be the 3rd year of the Veterans Tribute Weekend in Jacksonville. After having to cancel much of the event in 2020 due to COVID-19, organizers, City staff and event partners were looking forward to bringing back the weekend-long event to celebrate and honor all who are serving or have served their Country.

At this time, Lejeune Memorial Garden tours and the Veterans Walk of Honor will still take place. A full schedule of events can be found at VeteransTributeWeekend.com.