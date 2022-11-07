JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re in need of some extra help this holiday season, Onslow Christmas season, Onslow Christmas cheer is back and accepting applications.

The program has been around for over 50 years and provides gifts, food, and other resources to families in need. The organization has received about 250 applications so far and is anticipating anywhere between 12 to 1500 in total.

“We are hopeful we’ll help all of them whose needs are, you know, really proven by the eligibility committee that they need assistance. So we’re hoping to get a pretty high number of that application group that we can help,” said Glenn Hargett, volunteer leader for Christmas Cheer.

They’ll continue accepting applications through December 1st.

If you’re interested in volunteering, they’ll have a schedule going up soon. To find out more information about the program, click here.

