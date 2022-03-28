JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The United Way of Onslow County is offering an exciting opportunity to non-profits in the area.

Monday, the organization opened applications for its Community Investment Grant. The grant is for nonprofits focusing on education, health and financial stability.

“What we’re looking for is programs that really help change a person’s life trajectory. So whether it’s education, obviously, we know education is a huge part in changing, you know, from generation to generation living in poverty, how big of a difference education is on that,” stated Raquel Painter, president and chief professional officer with the United Way of Onslow County.

Last year, the organization awarded more than $150,000 to 13 different nonprofits. To learn more about the grant and the application process, click here.