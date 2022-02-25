JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — From one Black-owned business to another, the Culture Clicks selfie museum in Jacksonville is hosting a donation drive to help keep IVETS Thrift Store open and running.

Yvette Davis is the founder of the International Veterans Empowerment thrift store, or IVETS.

Davis opened the store in February of 2021 in memory of her son, Demitri Sean Martin, a service member who committed suicide. She said it’s more than just a thrift store. They are also advocates for mental health resources available to military members.

Opening during the pandemic affected them financially, so Shurquanda Bryant stepped in to help host the donation drive during Black History Month.

“Whatever I can do to help anybody, I would do it, you know. So for me to be a business and her to be a business, it was the right thing for me to do,” Bryant said.

On Monday, from 5-8 pm, Culture Clicks will be giving all item donations and proceeds to the IVETS thrift store. People can also donate to IVETS on their GoFundMe, listed here.