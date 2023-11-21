JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for residents and businesses in the downtown, New Bridge Street area of Jacksonville due to damage to a water line.

Officials with the City of Jacksonville said a crew damaged a waterline during replacement work. There is no evidence of contamination but state regulations require a precautionary boil water advisory until tests confirm the absence of contamination.

The Water Boil Advisory includes the areas of New Bridge Street, from College Street, north to Johnson Boulevard and from East Railroad Street, east to the Freedom Fountain. The City of Jacksonville recommends if you live in the area, that you boil water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation. Boiling water for one minute kills disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute and cooled before using. Water for pets should be boiled and then cooled for their use.

Officials said this is a precaution and no evidence of contamination has been found. The advisory will continue until further notice. The test will take between 24-48 hours and cannot be lifted until tests confirm the absence of bacteria.

For more information, call City Utilities Maintenance at 938-5234 or go to www.jacksonvillenc.gov. You can also check out www.jacksonvillenc.gov/boiladvisory for information.