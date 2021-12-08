Boxes for Bellies gives back to 900 children for the holidays

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – During this holiday season, local businesses are giving back to food-insecure children in the community.

The Grazing Tray started with a goal to feed 50 kids this holiday with their Boxes for Bellies program. But now with the help of the community, they will feed over 900!

With an idea that started it all, The Grazing Tray owner, Samantha Prevatte, met with Shelly Kieweg from United Way of Onslow County’s CHEW Program with a goal to feed children this season.

So when Kieweg shared that number with Prevatte she got to work gathering donations at her local business.

She says in 36 hours they had enough pledges from the community to feed all 900 children in the CHEW program and then some!

Prevatte explains what this whole process means to her and the community.

“It’s really overwhelming to feel so much love from so many people, especially being new. And I’m just so grateful. I’m really, really grateful. And I’m grateful that it extends past me and into our community as well,” Prevatte said.

The Grazing Tray gave a $2,500 check to CHEW earlier today in a special ceremony.

They said with this extra money they will be able to feed children for an extra week on top of their normal schedule.