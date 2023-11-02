JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern North Carolina is announcing an expansion of its services.

A new club site is set to open Nov. 6 at Trexler Middle School. This is the second middle school program to open this fall in Onslow County, an effort to address an essential need and underserved demographic in the community.

The new site provides middle schoolers with a safe, enriching environment and vital programming tailored to their unique needs. The addition of the Trexler Middle School site and the New Bridge Middle School site, which opened in September, enables the organization to enhance its capacity to meet the specific challenges and opportunities presented during these formative years, ultimately preparing students for success in both their academic and personal lives.

“Serving middle school-aged youth through our two new Club sites in Onslow County is not just a program expansion; it’s a transformative leap toward a stronger community. We understand the unique challenges and opportunities students face, and our commitment is to empower them, setting the stage for a brighter future,” said Chief Groth Officer Keith Williams.

