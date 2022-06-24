JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Breakfast at The Kids’ Table is a fun, inspiring way to start the day, and a wonderful way to support the programs provided by Brigade Boys & Girls Club.

Annually, we invite our community to gather to share breakfast and inspiring stories of “Our Kids” so that we may create awareness and support for the life-changing programs we offer at our many Clubs across the area.

Brigade is excited to share that while in previous years we have held our event at River of Life Church, this year we are heading to a new location. This year, the Breakfast at the Kids’ Table fundraiser will be held at Sturgeon City Environmental Education Center. We are excited that this venue will give us endless possibilities to make this year’s event the best yet.

As the signature event for our organization in Onslow County, Brigade Boys & Girls Club has a phenomenal program prepared with a goal to raise more than $75,000 to support our kids. Keith Williams, Brigade’s Onslow County Executive commented,

“The annual Breakfast at the Kids Table is a win-win for Brigade Boys & Girls Club and the Jacksonville/Onslow community. The wonderful supporters in our community get a first-hand experience of what Brigade has to offer. We aren’t just another after-school program or summer camp … we are an exceptional program led by exceptional staff!!

The Breakfast at the Kids Table is our largest fundraiser each year. The event allows our community to invest in the future of Onslow County … our children! It’s the most rewarding investment in your portfolio.”

We are optimistic that this new location will welcome new individuals and organizations, locally and afar. Thanks to our wonderful board members, staff, and donors, this event will be one you do not want to miss.



This event will take place at the Sturgeon City Environmental Education Center on Thursday, July 14 at 7:30 a.m. Learn more about the event or being a sponsor by clicking here.