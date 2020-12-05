Business, local group gives care packages to military families

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The holidays can be a difficult time for military families, and COVID-19 is adding to those challenges. A group is offering them something to make the season better.

Jacksonville McDonald’s restaurants teamed up Friday with Support Military Spouses to hand out more than 700 care packages. Families are facing COVID travel restrictions on top of separations caused by overseas deployments. They received Christmas cheer in the forms of gifts and free breakfast.

“They’re at home they are the only one there,” said Candace Windham of Dixon Food Groups. “They are taking care of the house, the car, the children and still their spouse, as well, while they are away. So they are trying to maintain everything here while their other is out sacrificing for everyone else.”

This is the 10th year Dixon Food Groups and Support Military Spouses have worked together to help local military families.