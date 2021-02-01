Business relocation to create new jobs in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Board of Commissioners on Monday discussed the sale of an industrial building to bring more jobs to the county.

The commissioners announced the sale of the Shell building in Jacksonville’s Burton Business and Industrial Park. A federal contractor on Camp Lejeune decided to buy it and relocate its business there. The offer to purchase is listed at almost $1.5 million.

The relocation is expected to creat 18 new jobs. The building was built with economic development funds, and the purpose was to provide a space for a business.

“This is a great impact on the community,” said Onslow County Manager Sharon Russell. “Not only does it bring addtional jobs but also supporting Camp Lejeune in some of the building projects out there, and we’re always happy to be a good partner.”

The building is measured at 30,000 square feet but is expandable to double its size.