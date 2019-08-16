Camp Johnson marine awarded for saving unresponsive one-year old

CAMP JOHNSON, N.C. (WNCT) – A Camp Johnson Marine is being recognized for his heroic actions off base.

Lance Corporal Braxton Goff was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal at a ceremony Friday morning. The 21-year-old is named a hero after a baby was found not breathing.

One-year-old Addisyn McNeely.

Goff was on leave attending his cousin’s baby gender reveal in Man, West Virginia on July 5. During the festivities, he heard a woman screaming for help to save her unresponsive one-year-old baby, Addisyn McNeely.

“The first thing I thought was I better go there and help her out,” said Goff.

With a broken foot in a cast, Goff hobbled his way over dark wooded terrain and began CPR.

“When I got there, the baby was already blue, the mom didn’t know what to do,” said Goff.

Goff continued CPR until the baby began breathing again. He attributes his actions and training to the Marine Corps.

“We do a lot of stressful combat life saving skills so it defintely prepared me,” said Goff.

Lance Corporal Braxton Goff receives Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

Colonel Jim Shelton says the July 5 event represents a marine’s duty to serve the community whether in uniform or not. He describes a marine’s job as a “24/7 role model”.

Sheltons’ expectations of marines is not far from their capabilities.

“Take their training they’ve been given and just apply it whether they’re going in harms way amongst other marines or they’re home on leave in small town USA,” said Shelton.

According to Shelton, it’s rare for a marine to receive this award.

The baby was airlifted to Logan County Regional Airport. It has been reported the one-year-old has fully recovered.