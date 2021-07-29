Camp Lejeune requiring masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Camp Lejeune is requiring masks to be worn indoors for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. Officials said this applies to all service members, dependents/beneficiaries (retirees), federal employees, onsite contractor employees, and visitors.

The mask mandate will be effective on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at 8 a.m. COVID-19 vaccines remain available at the Wallace Creek Fitness Center, Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Courtesy of Camp Lejeune

