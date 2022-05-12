JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A car show is coming to Jacksonville looking to wow families.

On Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jacksonville Kiwanis Club is holding a “Kolossal Day” for kids. The 3rd Annual Kolossal Day for Kids will feature a motorcycle ride and car show.

The motorcycle ride starts and ends at New River Harley-Davidson. The ride commences at 10 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. It’s $25 per motorcyclist and $5 per passenger.

The event will take place at 2394 Wilmington Highway in Jacksonville at New River Harley Davidson.

The event will also feature a car show, two big bouncies, face-painting, balloon sculpting, Pelican Snoballs, food truck, Spring Raffle (First Prize – $1500, Second Prize – $1000, Third Prize – $500) and much more.

All proceeds go to helping kids in Jacksonville and Onslow County.