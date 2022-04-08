JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In efforts to show appreciation for our veterans and first responders, Operation Gratitude and the Veteran Services of the Carolinas will be putting together care packages on Saturday.

Each of them contains tons of goodies including a hand-knitted scared and a personalized letter. Those involved say this means so much to those who have served.

“We get letters all the time from deployed service members from veterans that are in nursing homes, from people all across the country, really all across the world, that just talk about the care package just being a reminder of home, knowing that people care about them and the work that they’re doing,” said Vicki Johnson, director for National Volunteer Development.

The groups are hoping to put together more than 3,000 care packages. Everyone is invited to help out on Saturday at 9 a.m., and they’ll be meeting at the Onslow Community Outreach Facility.