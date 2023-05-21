JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carolina WomenFest was held Saturday and brought together diverse women together from all areas of expertise, from business owners to local leaders.

The Onslow County NAACP branch hosted the event at the Sturgeon City Environmental Educational Center with vendors, guest speakers, musicians and a roundtable discussion. That discussion included WNCT’s Claire Curry.

The event promoted women empowering each other and was an opportunity to network with one another. The keynote speaker was Barbara Gaskins, former U.S. House candidate for North Carolina’s 3rd district.

The Onslow County NAACP branch has more events in store for the future.