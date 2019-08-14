Cat that bit three people in Jacksonville tests positive for rabies

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)



Onslow County Animal Services (OCAS) said Tuesday it had received confirmation from the North Carolina State Laboratory that a feral cat tested positive for rabies after it bit three people in Jacksonville on Sunday.



OCAS investigators say a feral cat attacked two young girls near 433 Western Boulevard in Jacksonville on Sunday evening.



The same cat later attacked a young boy in the area, but the boy’s father was able to incapacitate the cat, which was suspected of having rabies, while OCAS officers responded to the scene.

The cat was collected and sent to the North Carolina State Laboratory, where lab employees confirmed the cat was rabid.



According to OCAS, the three people who were bitten by the rabid cat are currently being treated with proper vaccines and medical care.

Onslow County’s Assistant County Manager and Interim Health Department Director, Sheri Slater, warned, “We advise that residents be vigilant and cautious of unknown animals. If you have come in contact with an animal that you perceive to be rabid consult with your doctor immediately.”



The Director of OCAS, Howard Martin, said, “We advise residents that have pets to keep current on their rabies vaccination; vaccinating pets and staying away from wild animals are the best ways to prevent being exposed to rabies.”



OCAS offers a Rabies Clinic for pets every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from noon to 5:00 p.m., at 244 Georgetown Road in Jacksonville.



No appointment is necessary, and rabies vaccines cost $10 per-pet. For more info on rabies vaccines, call Onslow County Animal Services at 910-455-0182, or call your pet’s veterinarian.