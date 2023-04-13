JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Mental health resources for veterans has a new space in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Vet Center had its grand opening on Thursday. The facility has been open for the past year but they delayed their celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic. The center had over 12,000 visits over the last fiscal year and officials anticipate many more for this year.

“We see our veterans in the community that have either served overseas in a direct or indirect combat role and victims of military sexual trauma,” said Christopher O’Brian, director of the Jacksonville Vet Center. “So we’re pretty much trauma specialists. But we also do a little bit of general behavioral health as well.”

Congressman Greg Murphy was present at the celebration and met with some of the veterans in the community. The center encourages anyone to come and seek their help if needed.