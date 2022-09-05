JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Community members gathered on Monday to spread positivity following the tragic death of a student last week at Northside High School in Jacksonville.

Dozens of students, parents and residents were on campus writing words of encouragement on the sidewalks in front of the school buildings. Organizers hope the “chalk walk” will help comfort students as they return to campus for the first time since the incident happened.

(Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT photo)

“We can all come together and show our support and show that where we’re right here with you, you know, you don’t have to walk through this alone, that we want to be here for you during your healing process,” stated Amanda Royal, one of the organizers.

The sayings included positive messages like “May peace be with you” and “You’re in our thoughts and prayers”.

Students return to in-person learning Tuesday.

