On September 30th, the Onslow Literacy Council will hold a fundraising golf tournament featuring a new name. The event at the Jacksonville Country Club will now be known as the Jimmie and Jane Autry Memorial Golf Tournament.

The change in name now honors the memory of the council’s founders and his wife. Jimmie and Jane Autry supported efforts to improve adult literacy in Onslow County.

Jimmie Autry was founding the Onslow Literacy Council, where he wanted to improve other literacy skills and their opportunities in life. Jane Autry also helped support the Literacy Council until her passing in April of this year.

Statistically, 18% of Onslow County adults are below basic reading level according to National Assessment of Literacy data. The Onslow Literacy Council provides free and confidential tutoring to adults ages 16 and up.

If anyone wants to sign up for this tournament, click here.