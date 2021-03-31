Child abuse & neglect observance held Thursday morning in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — In observance of Child Abuse Prevention Month, Onslow Department of Social Services is wearing blue on Thursday and will create a Pinwheel Garden at the front of the Consolidated Human Services Building.

In Fiscal Year 2019-2020, the Department of Social Services received over 3,064 reports of child abuse and neglect. The DSS Child Protective Services social workers completed over 1,900 assessments to ensure the safety of children if there was child abuse or neglect was present in the home.

Child abuse and neglect is a community issue, and the Onslow Department of Social Services invites the public to become more aware of the issue. Everyone is encouraged to work toward the prevention of child abuse in Onslow County.

As a way to increase community awareness and show support for Child Abuse prevention, residents are being encouraged to wear blue on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

Onslow Department of Social Services Director Kari Sanders has issued a challenge for everyone to stand together to support this effort of awareness.