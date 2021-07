JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville Police and Fire and Emergency Services responded to a call of a child on the roof of a home on Saturday afternoon.

Officials responded to 300 Caldwell Loop Road at 5:28 p.m. Firefighters used a ladder to remove a 2-year-old child from the room. The child was not hurt.

Jacksonville Police charged Justin Alexander Tueros, 22, of 300 Caldwell Loop Road, with misdemeanor child abuse. He was cited and released.