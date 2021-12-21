Children receive their first gifts of Christmas this holiday season with local toy giveaway

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Jacksonville Salvation Army had a few businesses help them by donating gifts to give away to children this holiday season.

Burkes Outlet, Home Depot, and Stanadyne all donated toys for children in need. Some of the donations were stuffed animals, board games, dolls, basketballs and footballs.

The Salvation Army had their big Christmas distribution for the Angel Tree Program last Thursday. The toys from Burkes Outlet, Home Depot and Stanadyne were given to them after the event.

They decided to have a toy giveaway with donations from the three businesses for any children that were not involved in the Angel Tree Program.

Jacksonville Salvation Army Social Service Program Manager Laura Hagerman said they had lots of people saying they missed the deadline to sign up for the Angel Tree Program, so they thought it would be a great idea to do another giveaway for anyone who did. She also said everyone who came to the giveaway was very grateful and excited to give their children gifts for Christmas.

“We were doing the toy giveaway (Tuesday) from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, but we didn’t have as many come out today as we had anticipated, so we’re going to plan to do this toy giveaway again (Wednesday) from 10 to 12,” said Hagerman.