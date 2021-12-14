Christmas showcase at the YMCA Arts Academy

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An after-school program in Jacksonville is having its Christmas showcase on Wednesday and Thursday.

The YMCA After-School Arts Academy in partnership with Clyde Erwin Elementary School is hosting that showcase. This after-school program offers academic support and homework help for students at the school while also giving them the opportunity to be involved with different arts.

They have been working with Jacksonville Performing Arts, Riverwalk Youth Ballet, and art and music teachers to work up to this showcase.

“It’s built confidence, they’ve made friends, it’s really helped with the social-emotional learning side of it. And we’ve seen a huge lack of that with COVID over the last few years. So it’s just been really special to be able to bring this program to the community,” said Katlyn Morin, program director for the YMCA After-School Arts Academy.

The showcases will have drum and piano performances, an art and ceramics show, theatre production, and a dance performance.