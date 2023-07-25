JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Roosevelt Drive Church of Christ is giving away clothing items for all ages during its annual Free Clothing Giveaway.

The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 111 Roosevelt Road, Jacksonville. This is the ninth year of the event. The plan is for the clothes to be easy to find during the drive, so they will be folded, marked and stacked by gender and size.

Roosevelt Drive Church of Christ said that the reason for the drive is to, “serve, bless and assist the citizens of Jax and Onslow County through exalting Christ.”