Onslow Community Outreach: ‘We are here to serve and to help those that are in need’

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow Community Outreach was ready to lend a helping hand by operating a white flag shelter for emergency situations like last weekend’s freezing weather.

The shelter was able to receive donations of coats, blankets, and food from the community in order to serve around 35 people. Cindy Williams is the director of shelter and housing services. She said they were prepared to serve 55 people and keep the shelter for as long as they needed to. She also said everyone who took advantage of the shelter was grateful for their services, and Onslow Community Outreach was just grateful to serve them.



“We’re just glad that we’re able to do it. We are here to serve and to help those that are in need.. and just help those to be safe and get their needs met,” Williams said.

Williams said they will operate more white flag shelters for future emergency situations such as hurricanes, excessive heat, and winter storms.