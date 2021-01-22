City council approves food truck changes

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Jacksonville City Council voted unanimously to approve revisions to the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) at their January 19 meeting. Food truck operators will now have a greater ability to operate in the City’s jurisdiction. Previously, food trucks were only allowed at special events and festivals or within a building footprint.

The amendment to the City’s UDO allows food trucks to operate from 6AM-2AM provided they are able to meet specific regulations. These include items such as trash receptacles, spacing between restaurants, seating, and signage. A mobile food vending permit from the City is required as is a safety inspection. The yearly permit fee is $300 for City residents and $500 for non-residents.

Food truck operators will need a notarized letter from the property owner stating they have permission to operate where they set up. For more information about obtaining a mobile food vending permit call the City of Jacksonville Planning and Inspections office at 910 938-5232.