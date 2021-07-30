City of Jacksonville facilities to require masks indoors

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – With the highly contagious Delta variant in the community, daily COVID-19 cases are drastically increasing, according to the Onslow County Health Department. Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, and to protect citizens and City employees, the mask requirement will go back into effect for all city government facilities beginning Monday, August 2, 2021.

The City of Jacksonville will require masks to be worn by all employees and visitors inside City facilities. These facilities include City Hall, the Public Safety complex, all Recreation facilities, and the Public Services complex. Visitors are asked to sign in at the front desk of City Hall when meeting with City staff.

The mask requirement inside most city facilities was relaxed this past May when the State relaxed its mask requirement. The Governor’s most recent Executive Order gives local governments the right to impose greater restrictions and allows businesses to require customers to adhere to additional safety measures for service.