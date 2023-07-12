JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Jacksonville is asking for the public’s input on some unused land.

There are around 400 acres at the end of Western Boulevard that the city owns. They want the community’s help on deciding what should go there. City officials say they want to put some recreational and sports facilities there, possibly trails or ball fields.

Next week, officials plan to send out a survey to gauge what the needs are within the community.

(Anthony Prinz, Transportation Services Director for the City of Jacksonville)

(2:05-2:20)

“We want to make sure that it meets our needs, that’s the most important thing we know,” said Anthony Prinz, transportation services director for the City of Jacksonville. “It’s going to be a pretty significant investment, it already has, or it has already. So in order to make sure it meets community needs, we need to get public input.”

Anyone can respond to the survey online but some residents will be mailed one. City officials say those responses will be mailed back to them and they expect them to be very helpful.