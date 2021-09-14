City of Jacksonville hosting new public meeting schedule for redistricting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Jacksonville has a new public meeting schedule that will allow citizens to better voice their opinions on redistricting.

City council members have appointed seven residents to a committee that will evaluate adjustments of the city’s voting districts. Senior Information and Communications Specialist Lisa Miller said they are trying to get as much public input as possible.

“We do want public input, I mean it’s very important that our citizens have a voice, and so the committee has put together an education plan and a public input plan, where citizens can comment on the process at any given time,” Miller said.

The meetings begin at 5:30 p.m. and are held virtually every Wednesday through October. The next session is set for Oct. 6. Click here to learn more.