JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There is a public input meeting in Jacksonville Monday that will discuss affordable housing.

The City of Jacksonville is looking to find out how they should use the funds they receive annually from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. The city is encouraging community members to comment on Facebook, email, or call them to share opinions.

“This is part of the planning process to utilize those funds and tell HUD how we’re going to use those funds based on the citizen participation of our community,” said Tracy Jackson, director of Neighborhood Improvement Services for the City of Jacksonville. “So we have to solicit the community’s input to be able to put in our plan, how the community responds, and telling us how to use this money.”

The meeting starts at 6 pm at the Jacksonville City Hall.