City of Jacksonville, JPD to host National Night Out 2021

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – After months of preparation, the City of Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Police Department will host National Night Out 2021 on Tuesday, August 3rd at the Riverwalk Crossing Park in downtown Jacksonville starting at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

The National Night Out is a unique opportunity to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness and generate support for and participation in local anti-crime efforts. National Night Out strengthens neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships.

The event sends a message that our community is organized and ready to fight back against criminal activity. National Night Out will feature food, fun, and fireworks. The event promotes cooperation between law enforcement and the community to fight crime.

The family-friendly event is free to the public. The event features live musical entertainment by Freeway on the Railroad Depot Stage. Approximately 100 vendors and exhibitors will be participating.

A bicycle giveaway, food trucks, games, and prizes are just a few of the attractions of this free event. There will also be a Community Stage featuring local acts and entertainment and an outstanding Children’s Area (courtesy of Catalyst Church). The event culminates in a fireworks display over the New River.

Jacksonville Transit will be providing free rides on their air-conditioned shuttles throughout the event. Pickup locations are:

1. New River Shopping Center

2. Bayshore (In between Post Office & Johnson Blvd)

3. New Bridge St. & Huerth St.

4. New Bridge Middle School

5. Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Parking Lot (Chaney & Court St)

6. College St. @ Mill St.

7. College St. @ Thompson Elementary School

8. College St. @ Onslow County Consolidated Health Svcs. Building

9. Bayshore @ New Bridge Street

Weapons are not allowed in city parks (City Ordinance Section 16.24) Due to a large number of event attendees, leave your pets at home for their safety. NNO is a rain or shine event.

This is the twenty-third year of Jacksonville’s National Night Out. “For law enforcement to be effective, it must have the support of the people it serves. We are truly fortunate to have the support of this community,” stated Police Chief Mike Yaniero, Director of Public Safety for the City of Jacksonville. “National Night Out cements the importance of the partnership that is key to successful policing. This is a night to celebrate that.”

“We are very excited to be back after COVID-19 Restrictions last year prevented us from holding our traditional National Night Out Event,” said Lt. Christopher Funcke, the coordinator of this year’s NNO. The event provides our community with a chance to meet and know the officers who serve them. We appreciate the generosity of our community and business sponsors.”