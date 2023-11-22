JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Jacksonville reports the precautionary boil water advisory that was issued on Tuesday has been lifted as of Wednesday morning.

Officials with the City of Jacksonville said a crew damaged a waterline during replacement work. There is no evidence of contamination but state regulations require a precautionary boil water advisory until tests confirm the absence of contamination. Tests performed after the repairs found that there is no evidence of contamination.

The Water Boil Advisory included the areas of New Bridge Street, from College Street, north to Johnson Boulevard and from East Railroad Street, east to the Freedom Fountain.

For more information, call City Utilities Maintenance at 938-5234 or visit JacksonvilleNC.gov/BoilAdvisory for information.