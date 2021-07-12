City of Jacksonville: Misdemeanor Diversion Program

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – Representatives from law enforcement, Onslow County Schools, DSS, and the Court system will meet today at the Center for Public Safety to sign the Onslow County Inter-Agency Agreement on the Handling of School Offenses.

The agreement details policies and procedures in responding to student misconduct through classroom, in-school, family, and community strategies.

The partners in responding to non-emergency school disruptions strive to ensure a consistent response to student misbehavior, clarify the role of law enforcement in school disciplinary matters, efficiently utilize alternative support services and reduce the involvement of law enforcement and court agencies in minor misconduct at school and at school-related events.

“This multi-tiered system of intervention and support in responding to student misconduct will allow students to be held accountable for misconduct in order to learn from their mistakes, take responsibility for their actions, and reconnect to the school community,” said Chief Mike Yaniero, Director of Public Safety.