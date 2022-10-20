JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Jacksonville and the Onslow County Board of Elections are being sued. Three residents are challenging the current ward system, claiming it’s racially discriminatory and unconstitutional.

9OYS spoke with both sides on this issue. The current ward system has been in place for over 30 years. Following the 2020 census and the redistricting that followed, some residents want to see changes in how the system operates.

“On one side of town, you need 1,100 votes to win an election, [whereas] on the other side of town, maybe 120. It’s not fair. And it’s not right in this day and age. We don’t need to discriminate on the basis of race in Jacksonville,” said one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, Joe McLaughlin.

McLaughlin, a former county commissioner, is one of three plaintiffs in this lawsuit. He claims the current four geographic wards are using the base population to racially gerrymander the election system in Jacksonville.

“It’s fundamentally an issue of fairness. Why should people on one side of town be treated differently than somebody on the other side of town,” said McLaughlin.

The lawsuit names the City of Jacksonville, city council members and the Onslow County Board of Elections as defendants. The city attorney told 9OYS they will work to defend the ward system they believe benefits the city and its citizens.

“Right now, we’re confident that the board system that we have gone through the redistricting process is legally defensible. And we look forward to letting the federal court judge hear the case and then make a ruling,” said Jacksonville’s City Attorney, John Carter.

WNCT also spoke with the former mayor who was in office when the ward system was put in place in 1990. George Jones said the system has helped give minority members of the community a voice in city council.

“If you want to change the mode of election in the City of Jacksonville, run for city council or encourage those that agree with you to run for city council and make a change at the ballot box, not the courthouse,” Jones said.

We also reached out to the Onslow County Board of Elections for a statement. They were unable to comment at this time.