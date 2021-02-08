City of Jacksonville reports accidental sewer spill

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Sunday, February 7, the City of Jacksonville crews responded to a wastewater spill in the area of 706 Henderson Drive.

A manhole rain shield dislodged, causing wastewater to overflow and spill. Officials said rain shields are commonly used to prevent stormwater from rain events from entering into the wastewater treatment system.

City of Jacksonville Public Services staff estimates 2,400 gallons of wastewater overflowed into a nearby storm drain. Chlorine tablets were deployed and City crews began remediation efforts immediately.

Recovery efforts involved the City’s Water Quality Division which is taking water quality samples for testing. The NC Division of Water Quality has been notified of the spill.