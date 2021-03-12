City of Jacksonville reports no traces of PFAS after resampling wells

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Jacksonville reports no new traces of poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in three wells after resampling was done earlier this week.

The retesting was done by a private lab after all 30 wells were originally tested after PFAS were found, findings from the Onslow Water and Sewer Authority revealed in January. Those results were released on Feb. 26. Three wells that had trace amounts of PFAS were shut down until the new test results came in.

The three wells will now be put back into service, officials said.

Officials also said no other city wells showed any presence of detectable PFAS chemicals. Each well was analyzed for 27 different types of PFAS, including GenX.

City of Jacksonville officials said in a press release that Jacksonville water is tested several times a day, every day, in accordance with State and Federal regulations and remains safe to use and consume.

Should Citizens have questions about their City of Jacksonville water, they can call the City Water Plant at (910) 938-5234.