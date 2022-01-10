City of Jacksonville requiring masks, other safety steps for entry into buildings due to rise in omicron

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Due to the rapid spread of the COVID Omicron variant, the City of Jacksonville is implementing the following guidelines and restrictions for access to City buildings.

“These actions are intended to protect our staff, our Citizens and our employees.” said Richard Woodruff, City Manager.

Beginning January 10, 2022, access to City Hall, all other City facilities and offices will be limited and masks will be required while visiting any City facilities, specifically:

◾️Masks will be required to enter a City building or other facility until further notice.

◾️City Hall – Public access will be limited to the atrium and check-in with the receptionist will be required.

◾️Utility Billing – Walk-in access to City Hall for Utility Billing will be suspended until further notice. Customers may use the external drop box, drive up window, visit the City’s website, JacksonvilleNC.gov/UtilityBilling or call 910 938-5248 for assistance. This includes applications for new service.

◾️Public Meetings – All Advisory Committee Meetings are canceled until further notice.

◾️City Council meetings will occur but attendance will be limited to 20 persons inside the Council chamber including the elected officials, staff and citizens. Access to the meeting will be limited to individuals that sign up for public comment or to address the Council on an agenda item. Accommodations for additional public attendance will be made as needed and allow for social distancing.

◾️Jacksonville Transit – Masks will continue to be required at all times, for all individuals, when aboard Jacksonville Transit buses until further notice

◾️Jacksonville Recreation – Recreation programs services will be limited with safety restrictions based on specific programs. Call the City Recreation Department at 910 938-5312 for details.

◾️Passport Services – Passport services at City Hall and the Center for Public Safety will be limited to scheduled appointments only. Visit JacksonvilleNC.gov/Passports or call 910 938-5200 for details.

◾️The Jacksonville Center for Public Safety – The public may interact with staff via the Taxi Permit Window at the main entrance to the Center.

Taxi permits that expire during the closure will be automatically extended until the building reopens. No fingerprinting services will be offered during this time.

◾️All City Fire Stations will be closed to families and the public. Potential visitors should call the Administrative Line at 910 455-4000.

Many functions with the City can be performed online. Please check our website at JacksonvilleNC.gov for more information or call City Hall at 910 938-5200.