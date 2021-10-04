City of Jacksonville seeks public comment for redistricting of city wards

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Jacksonville Citizens are welcome to attend a Public Input Session, on Wednesday at City Hall to provide comments on the redistricting of the City’s voting wards.

The session is an open format where Citizens may stop by anytime between 5:30-7:30 p.m.

At the Public Input Session, Citizens may view current voting ward maps, maps with options to redraw and balance the City’s 4 voting wards and provide comments for consideration by the Redistricting Advisory Committee. The Redistricting Advisory Committee is made up of seven Jacksonville citizens selected by the Mayor and City Council.

In the process of redrawing ward boundaries, the work by the Redistricting Advisory Committee is based on the 2020 Census data, and by state law, must be completed by November of this year. US Census officials released Census data in August, 2021 that provided updated census blocks and boundary lines for Jacksonville based on that data. As a result, the population in the wards has shifted beyond the legally allowed range of plus or minus 5% difference between each of the wards.

The Redistricting Committee’s task is to balance the population between the wards within the plus or minus 5% allowable variance. To do this, they are looking at options to redraw some of the existing ward boundaries.

On the City’s website JacksonvilleNC.gov/Redistricting, visitors may provide comment, watch committee meetings, and view maps and options to balance wards. Public comment is also welcome at anytime online and via the City’s Facebook page, Twitter feed, Instagram and Nextdoor social media platforms.

The Redistricting Advisory Committee will consider public comments and discuss options to balance the City’s 4 voting wards, and present their recommendations to City Council at the 5 p.m. November 3, 2021 Regular Council meeting. A public hearing for redistricting is also scheduled as part of the November 3 meeting.

As Onslow County COVID-19 numbers continue to cause concern, all persons will be required to properly wear face masks in City Hall and the number of people allowed in Council Chambers will be limited to 20 in total. To request an accommodation for a disabling condition, please contact the City’s ADA Coordinator, Carmen Miracle 910 938-5224 or TDD 910 455-8852.