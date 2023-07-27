JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Jacksonville is working to address the growing drug problem by distributing Naloxbox kits to at least three organizations within the area.

In a media release Thursday morning, city officials said members of Jacksonville Transit, Onslow County Women’s Center and the Onslow Community Outreach are set to receive the Naloxbox kits and training. Information on recovery and other resources are included to help combat substance use disorders.

The steps were taken after a recent public meeting where it was released that in 2022, there were 129 emergency room visits for overdose and 123 in just the first six months of 2023 in Jacksonville. Public Safety Director Mike Yaniero and Heather Perkins, a substance abuse counselor with Jacksonville Police Special Victims Unit, along with local experts spoke about the dangers of opioid use and ways to prevent fatal overdoses at the meeting.

The panel spoke about the plan to provide Naloxbox kits containing Narcan to areas considered vulnerable. The also said that while Onslow County has lower numbers of overdoses compared to other counties in the state, the need to address the opioid issue is now.

“Jacksonville City Council fully supports the efforts of Jacksonville Public Safety and partners to address the challenges we face in this community regarding the opioid pandemic and the illicit use of drugs,” Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips said. “We want to be proactive and are taking action to get out in front of the issue.”

“The majority of our emergency calls for overdose come from residences and 13 percent come from hotels and local shelters,” Yaniero said. “We are taking a step to provide education and life-saving tools where we can and equipping all 30 hotels in the city limits and city shelters with a Naloxbox containing Narcan. Staff at these locations will get training in the use of Narcan, learn how to detect the signs of an overdose and effective sanitation to prevent possible opioid exposure.”

“Our intention is to act now in an effort to address the challenges we face here in the city,” Perkins said. “Jacksonville has had a few fatal overdoses this year, and we want to get that number to zero in the future. Our goal is to educate the community on opioids, overdoses, ways to access treatment, and the Good Samaritan law.*