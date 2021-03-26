City of Jacksonville traffic advisory: Street resurfacing project begins this week

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A large street resurfacing project began Monday in the Foxhorn Village area of Jacksonville.

A contractor will be resurfacing all of E Windgate Court, a portion of Foxhorn Road from McDaniel Drive to W Fairway Road, and a portion of West Fairway Road from North Marine Boulevard to Foxhorn Road.

This resurfacing project is part of a street rehabilitation series to improve the condition of roadways throughout Jacksonville.

Residents will have access to their homes and driveways throughout the project, but Citizens who live in the area should avoid parking on the street while roads are being resurfaced. Motorists driving through the area can expect lane closures between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

There will be detour signs for drivers, and traffic control crews will help maintain traffic flow. The work is weather-dependent.

For more information on this street resurfacing project, call the City of Jacksonville Engineering at 910 938-5233.