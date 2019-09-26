City of Jacksonville warns of traffic delays on Saturday during ‘2019 New River Splash’

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) – City of Jacksonville officials said drivers may face traffic delays on Saturday on some downtown streets, as events for the 2019 New River Splash will take place on those streets.



City officials said from 7:30 a.m. to Noon on Saturday, traffic in and around the downtown area, Bayshore Estates, Collins Estates and around Murriel Hill Road will be impacted by the 2019 New River Splash, which will feature routes for runners, cyclists, and swimmers downtown, in the neighborhoods indicated, and along US-17 South.



The first competition will begin at 7:30 a.m., and all streets, except those around LP Willingham Park, should be clear by Noon.



The affected roads will be open to traffic during the race events, but police will stop traffic as needed, to give priority to race participants during this timed event.

Organizers said the 2019 New River Splash Triathlon starts and ends at LP Willingham Park in downtown Jacksonville. Athletes will swim 400 yards in the New River and then bike and via Kerr St and Old Bridge St to Leonard St towards ONWASA and then onto HWY 17 out and back with a short distance loop at Murrill Hill Rd. After dropping their bikes, they will run down Spargo St and then by Sturgeon City before heading into Bayshore Estates. The finish line will be close to the Riverwalk Marina and the Kerr St Baseball field.

A festival at LP Willingham Park will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., featuring a cornhole tournament, Goat Yoga, Kids Zone and vendors.