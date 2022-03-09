JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Some exciting news for the City of Jacksonville: a new welcome center could possibly be coming to the area.

“We kind of look at tourism, that we’re being more reactive instead of proactive. And so, with the visitor center allows us to get ahead,” said MPO Administrator for the City of Jacksonville, Deanna Trebil.

A project that’s been years in the making is finally one step closer to the beginning.

“[We’re] very pleased to come to the point now, where the design of the project is being completed. And we hope to have this project under construction within the next several months or at least out to bid,” said City Manager Richard Woodruff.

On Monday, the Onslow County Board Of Commissioners allocated tourism funds for the welcome center, ultimately giving the city $350,000 towards the $1 million project. Now, they are waiting on a final word about the rest of the grants.

“We’ve submitted the grant application, we are waiting to hear the results. We’re going through what’s called the due diligence period,” said Trebil.

About eight years ago, Jacksonville Landing was created, with the long-term plan of eventually adding a welcome center too. Now, that plan may become a reality.

“The building itself is going to be a kind of an open floor plan that will have some office spaces, that restroom facility obviously,” said Trebil. “Then some site improvements that we’re looking at doing is some parking improvements, a gazebo, some open green space, I think we’re looking at doing a fountain and maybe a gateway sign.”

This is also a step in the direction of revitalizing downtown. One local business owner said he welcomes the new construction.

“With a welcome center going there, especially if they were to put a type of venue where it’d be more family-oriented, it’s going to drive a lot of traffic and commerce to this part of Jacksonville,” said co-owner of Tideline Marine, George Papastrat.

They are waiting to hear the final word on those grants in a few weeks. If they get approved, they look to have the project done by late next year.