JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Vernon Thompson Community Center is holding its second “Prom Extravagownza.”

High school students from 9th to 12th grade can choose a free prom dress and accessories. A parent or guardian must be present during entry. The event will be held on Friday from 4 – 7 pm.

For more information, contact maryacaldwell@gmail.com or mcallisterrena1@gmail.com.