Community rallies together to support local teen injured in hunting accident

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County community members are rallying together to show support for a local teen injured in a hunting accident on New Year’s Eve.

Green bows and signs around the community that read “Pray for Bryson” are just some of the ways the community is supporting 13-year-old Bryson Capps on his road to recovery.

Doing what he loved – that’s what Bryson’s cousin Emily Battle said he was doing when he got struck by a rogue bullet while hunting in Sneads Ferry on December 31st.

“He’s got a long road ahead of him right now. It’s just going day by day, it’s really uncertain where all of this is going to end up. But every day is getting better for him,” said Battle.

Bryson is now recovering in the hospital with a traumatic brain injury. When word got out about the accident, Battle says the family didn’t expect this amount of love and support to come from the community.

“We’re all very local, several generations here. So we have a lot of community ties, and it’s just, it’s overwhelming and just makes us feel really good to know that there are so many people that speak his name on a daily basis and have seen his picture and think about him and pray for him,” said Battle.

From sticker decals to shirts, to “Pray for Bryson” signs, green bows, and a Facebook page with over 2,000 members and counting.

“We never would have thought that the baby of our family a 13-year-old boy would be our hero, but he’s nothing short of a miracle,” said Battle. “I speak for my entire family when we say we’re just so blessed to live here. You’d never really think of how big of an impact a small town can have until you live there.”

The green bows, made by family friend Susanne Sanders, have been able to raise the family over $5,000 dollars so far.

“I’m just so happy that it’s made such an impact and been able to help,” said Sanders.

Next Wednesday, Roller City is putting on a benefit for Bryson from 2 pm to 9 pm, and all proceeds will go to the family.