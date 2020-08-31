Congressman Greg Murphy shows support for Jacksonville Police

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jacksonville Police are being recognized as North Carolina’s top law enforcement agency of the year, and leaders credit their efforts in community policing, including a local congressman.

North Carolina Republican Congressman Greg Murphy addressed a room full of officers Monday, saying he does not support attacks on police, and efforts to cut their budgets.

This comes at a time when law enforcement is under national scrutiny following the George Floyd incident. It led to national protests and a movement to defund the police.

Murphy says law enforcement should be getting more money and more training.

He claims the defund police movement is a misdirected campaign attacking first responders.

“It’s just a slap in the face, in my opinion to the good men and women who literally sacrificed their lives to keep our homes, our businesses, and us personally safe,” said Murphy.

His visit included congratulating Jacksonville Police on their statewide honors. The department is being recognized for taking an active role in fighting the opioid crisis and for reducing officers’ Use of Force by 78 percent.

The last thing on Murphy’s trip was a ride-along with officers. He says this gave him a birds-eye view of the life they live in every day.