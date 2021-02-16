Congressman Murphy gives COVID-19 vaccines to patients during Onslow County visit

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County patients had a special doctor in the house on Tuesday to help administer COVID-19 vaccines.

Rep. Greg Murphy, who is also a doctor in addition to his role as Congressman, paid a visit to one of Onslow County’s vaccination clinics. He gave three people their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Murphy said the county’s vaccine efforts are a great example for Eastern North Carolina. Last week, the state had put Onslow County last on a list of vaccination administration. Murphy said he doesn’t think that’s a factor at all.

“It’s just the way the shots are counted because the base is not giving those numbers to the total tally for the state,” Murphy said. “It’s really a statistical anomaly. They’re doing everyone possible here.”

Murphy said he is encouraging everyone to get the vaccine, especially minorities, who he said are the ones currently most at risk for the COVID-19 virus.